13:20
USD 74.28
EUR 84.59
RUB 1.07
English

Uzbekistan starts treatment of coronavirus patients with domestic drug

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan has been handed over a drug rutan produced at China — Uzbekistan Medicine Technical Park. The Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

The original drug against flu rutan, developed by the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, was tested by Chinese scientists, as a result of which a reduction of SARS CoV-2 coronavirus attack of 78.3 percent was demonstrated.

Rutan is produced at the China — Uzbekistan Medicine Technical Park as a finished product that meets GMP requirements.

At least 11,000 packages of rutan were previously sent to Iran as humanitarian aid against coronavirus and have successfully passed laboratory tests.

There is a pharmaceutical factory in the technical park, which produces eight types of medicines (tablets, capsules, liquids). The plant fully complies with the highest international standards and GMP requirements.
link: https://24.kg/english/155818/
views: 111
Print
Related
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 38 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
37 people get infected with COVID-19 for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,166 in total
All mosques located along highways to be closed in Talas
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region
72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country
Ten more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
58 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
36 more people contract coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan, 2,129 in total
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia resumes flights with CIS countries, including Kyrgyzstan
12 June, Friday
13:03
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a d...
12:59
Russia allocates 370 quotas to Kyrgyzstan for study at educational institutions
12:48
National football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 96th place in FIFA ranking
12:40
Uzbekistan starts treatment of coronavirus patients with domestic drug
12:29
Electronic ambulance system, 3D city map to be launched in Osh city