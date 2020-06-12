Uzbekistan starts treatment of coronavirus patients with domestic drug

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan has been handed over a drug rutan produced at China — Uzbekistan Medicine Technical Park. The Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

The original drug against flu rutan, developed by the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan, was tested by Chinese scientists, as a result of which a reduction of SARS CoV-2 coronavirus attack of 78.3 percent was demonstrated.

Rutan is produced at the China — Uzbekistan Medicine Technical Park as a finished product that meets GMP requirements.

At least 11,000 packages of rutan were previously sent to Iran as humanitarian aid against coronavirus and have successfully passed laboratory tests.

There is a pharmaceutical factory in the technical park, which produces eight types of medicines (tablets, capsules, liquids). The plant fully complies with the highest international standards and GMP requirements.