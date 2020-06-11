19:04
Start of business financing program scheduled for June 25

Program of preferential financing of business is planned to be launched by June 25. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at a press conference.

According to him, it is expected that 14 billion soms will be allocated by the end of the year. The Government needs about 10 days to determine the banks participating in the program, sign loan agreements with them, receive applications and allocate funds.

«Information on participating banks will be provided by the end of next week. And only then it will be possible to apply to them for loans,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

Business criticized both the first and second anti-crisis plans of the Cabinet of Ministers. After all, entrepreneurs received only deferrals of taxes and payments to the Social Fund, as well as a promise to grant them soft loans.
