At least 89 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 15 patients were discharged from hospitals in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 59 — in Chui region, 13 — in Naryn region, and 1 — in Jalal-Abad region.

Their repeated laboratory tests showed negative results.

In total, as of June 10, coronavirus was registered in 2,093 people in the republic. At least 1,572 of them have recovered.