COVID-19 confirmed in 5 employees of District Education Departments in Bishkek

Five employees of District Education Departments tested positive for coronavirus in Bishkek. Deputy Mayor of Bishkek, Tatyana Kuznetsova, told at a meeting of the Standing Committee on Social Issues of the Bishkek City Council.

According to her, coronavirus was confirmed in four employees at the Oktyabrsky Education Center, and in one — at the Leninsky Education Center.

«The employee of the Leninsky Education Center is a contact person; as for employees at the Oktyabrsky Education Center, their sources of infection are unknown. They do not know where they could become infected. According to them, they have been working remotely since March 20,» she said.
