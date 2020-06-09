13:45
Arab foundation provides assistance to 322 employees of Bishkek ambulance

Employees of the Center for Emergency Medicine received humanitarian aid. City Hall of Bishkek reports.

The City Hall reportedly supported 322 employees.

«Vice Mayor for Social Policy Tatyana Kuznetsova, together with Assanabil Arab Charity Foundation and Nama Foundation, supported the staff of the Center for Emergency Medicine. Each food package includes 25 kilograms of flour, 5 kilograms of pasta, 3 kilograms of rice, 3 liters of vegetable oil and tea. Lists of healthсare workers were submitted by the Social Development Department of the City Hall,» the City Hall noted.

As of June 8, at least 125,675 families have received assistance from the state in Bishkek.
