UNDP renders assistance to Kyrgyzstan of $ 500,000 during COVID-19 pandemic

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) handed over 25,000 medical masks to the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reports.

It is also planned to provide the Ministry of Emergency Situations with equipment for video conferencing in order to ensure safety of its units operating in the foci of coronavirus infection and to step up coordination and interaction between government bodies. The assistance is estimated at $ 50,000. It was provided as part of an UNDP project funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

«In total, UNDP has provided assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the amount of about $ 500,000 — protective equipment, tests for detection of coronavirus infection and mechanical ventilation machines have been purchased and handed over,» the organization says.