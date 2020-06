A girl who is suspected of major fraud was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

On June 5, a resident of the capital turned to the police with a request to take measures against a girl who, on November 9, 2019, promised to help him with obtaining a visa to the United States, took $ 11,200 and disappeared.

The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were initiated under Article 204 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 24-year-old suspect was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.