Education Ministry plans to improve Kyrgyzstan’s PISA result

Kyrgyzstan plans to participate in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2024. The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, announced at a meeting of the Committee of the Parliament on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture and Healthcare.

Deputies considered a draft law on ratification of a financing agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association (IDA) on Education for Future project.

As Nadira Dzhusupbekova noted, the project provides for financing from IDA in the amount of $ 50 million, half of which is a grant, and the rest of the sum is a loan. «Funds are provided for 38 years, 6 years of which is a grace period, with an interest rate of 0.75 percent. The objectives of the project are to improve the preparation of children for school, improvement of teachers’ skills, and country’s score in the international PISA ranking,» the Deputy Minister said.

Deputy Ainura Askarova recalled the poor student performance in the PISA school ranking and asked what specific tasks are to be addressed to improve results.

According to Nadira Dzhusupbekova, one of the reasons for the backlog of students is the mismatch between the knowledge provided to them and their practical application in life. «To solve this problem, we have developed new subject standards, and we are also making efforts to increase the competence of teachers,» she said.

Committee members approved the concept of the bill.

Recall, the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is a test that assesses the literacy of students in different countries of the world and the ability to put knowledge into practice. It takes place every three years.

Kyrgyzstan participated in PISA-2006 and PISA-2009, but took the last (57th and 65th) places. Later, the country refused to participate in this programme.