PISA 2025: Platform with artificial intelligence to be used for preparation

A platform with artificial intelligence, Cerebry, will be used to prepare students for PISA 2025. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva met with the deputy head of the Marshall Cavendish Publishing House (Singapore) Joy Tan. The parties signed agreements on joint preparation of schoolchildren using Cerebry.

According to Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, this is the first innovative digital platform for increasing the potential of domestic teachers and students in the field of mathematics.

«Cerebry is an educational platform that uses artificial intelligence for personalized preparation of students aged from 13 to 16. It adapts to the level of knowledge of each student, providing structured tasks, hints and immediate feedback. Cerebry helps develop analytical thinking and confidence in solving complex problems,» the ministry explained.

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic will receive 130,000 licenses to access the platform.