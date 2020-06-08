14:54
Kyrgyzstan to enroll students in universities online

Students will be enrolled in higher educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan online. The Deputy Minister of Education Nurlan Omurov told at a briefing.

According to him, applicants will have to register their Nationwide Testing coupons on a special platform that is being currently developed.

«An information campaign will begin on June 20. Future students have to register their coupons without leaving home on June 20-22. Each citizen of the country will have an opportunity to see how enrollment in universities is progressing, the number of grant and contract places, how many coupons have already been registered, you can find all the information about each institution,» he said.

He noted that the first round of enrollment in universities will start from July 20 to 22, the second — from July 27 to 29, and the third — from August 3 to August 5.
