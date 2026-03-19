Bulak mobile app to help prepare for Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan

A free mobile app Bulak has been launched in Kyrgyzstan for preparing for the Nationwide Testing. Lira Samykbaeva, Deputy Minister of Education for Digital Development, announced at a press conference.

According to her, the app was developed jointly with the Department for Education Quality Development and the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods, the organization responsible for administering the Nationwide Testing.

«The main goal is to make test preparation accessible to everyone. There are many paid courses in the country, but not everyone can attend them, especially in remote regions. The app currently contains over 12,000 questions with answers across various categories commonly found in the Nationwide Testing. We hope that Bulak will become a reliable assistant for every student,» Lira Samykbaeva said.

Since 2012, the Nationwide Testing has been mandatory for admission to all universities in the country, regardless of their type of ownership. However, there is a list of specialties and fields where test results were previously not required.

Registration for the 2026 Nationwide Testing is currently underway. It will close on April 2.