Over 67 percent of Nationwide Testing participants scored above 110 points

This year, 67.3 percent of participants in the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan surpassed the traditional threshold of 110 points. Chinara Batrakeeva, Director of the Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the average score was 127.3.

In 2024, 61.8 percent of the testing participants in Kyrgyzstan scored 115 points or higher.

According to the Ministry of Education, 56,160 graduates took part in the 2025 testing. Of them, 31,721 took the test in Kyrgyz, and 24,439 in Russian.

The threshold scores required for university admission have not yet been approved by the ministry’s order.
