Nationwide Testing 2025 record: Graduate scores 242 points

Atai Estebesov, a graduate of school No. 70 in Bishkek, achieved the highest score ever recorded at the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan — 242 points.

According to the Ministry of Education, 54 graduates will receive the prestigious «gold certificates» for their outstanding performance.

Medina Mukhammadova from Light Academy in Jalal-Abad received the second-highest score — 240 points. Several other students scored 236 and 235 points.

For comparison, the highest score in 2024 was 236 points, and only a few students reached that level.

Atai Estebesov’s result of 242 points sets a new all-time record in the history of the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan.
