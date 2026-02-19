12:11
Registration for Nationwide Testing begins in Kyrgyzstan

Registration for the Nationwide Testing has begun in Kyrgyzstan. Durus Kozuev, Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation, announced at a press conference.

According to him, registration will continue until April 2.

The following individuals are eligible to participate in the Nationwide Testing:

  • students in the 11th grade of a comprehensive school or in the final year of a secondary vocational educational institution;
  • graduates of a comprehensive school (or secondary vocational educational institution) who do not have a higher education and are not currently enrolled in a university.

Individuals with a higher vocational education are eligible to participate in the testing provided they are enrolled in a full-time, contract-based university program in fields and specialties for which extra-mural, part-time, distance learning, or external studies are prohibited.

The Nationwide Testing has been mandatory for admission to all universities in the republic since 2012, regardless of their form of ownership. However, there is a list of specialties and fields for which testing results were previously not required.

As in previous years, the testing will be conducted by the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods.
