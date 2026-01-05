12:47
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Science Ministry determines who will administer Nationwide Testing in 2026-2028

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan has determined who will administer the Nationwide Testing in 2026-2028.

According to the ministry’s press service, the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods has been appointed as the authorized body for the Nationwide Testing during this period.

According to the terms, it has to conduct the testing independently, ensuring transparency, objectivity, and a level playing field for all participants.

As a reminder, the Center has been conducting the Nationwide Testing since 2002.
link: https://24.kg/english/357072/
views: 119
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Transition to 12-year education is an urgent need
Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025
Cabinet of Ministers introduces licensing for supplementary education
New rules for admission of foreigners to medical schools discussed in Kyrgyzstan
Kendirbaeva: State-trained professionals should work in Kyrgyzstan
New opportunity opens for high school graduates in Kyrgyzstan
Head of Kyrgyzstan announces comprehensive modernization of education sector
Gulzat Isamatova appointed Acting Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors
Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year! 24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!
Native of Kyrgyzstan among top 0.4 percent of people with highest IQ in world Native of Kyrgyzstan among top 0.4 percent of people with highest IQ in world
Entry rules for Russians under 14 entering Kyrgyzstan to change from January 20 Entry rules for Russians under 14 entering Kyrgyzstan to change from January 20
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
5 January, Monday
12:43
Over 20,000 apartments planned to be commissioned in 2026 through SMC Over 20,000 apartments planned to be commissioned in 20...
12:21
Sadyr Japarov: Transition to 12-year education is an urgent need
12:10
Construction of 134 educational institutions completed in 2025
12:03
Science Ministry determines who will administer Nationwide Testing in 2026-2028
11:54
Men arrested for fight in Bishkek cafe