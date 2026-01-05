Science Ministry determines who will administer Nationwide Testing in 2026-2028

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan has determined who will administer the Nationwide Testing in 2026-2028.

According to the ministry’s press service, the Center for Educational Assessment and Teaching Methods has been appointed as the authorized body for the Nationwide Testing during this period.

According to the terms, it has to conduct the testing independently, ensuring transparency, objectivity, and a level playing field for all participants.

As a reminder, the Center has been conducting the Nationwide Testing since 2002.