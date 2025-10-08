Registration for Nationwide Testing for winter admission to begin on October 15

Registration for the Nationwide Testing for winter admission to universities in Kyrgyzstan will begin on October 15. The Ministry of Education announced.

According to the ministry, registration is open online until October 30 through district/city education departments on the online platform of the Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods.

Admission is only available for contract-based studies.

Individuals with a secondary education certificate or a secondary vocational education diploma are eligible to register for the Nationwide Testing (for winter admission).

Citizens residing outside the Kyrgyz Republic must register no later than one day before the test.

You can read the instructions and watch a video on completing the online registration form at https://testing.kg/videolessons .

The Nationwide Testing for winter admission is tentatively scheduled for November 20 — 23, 2025. To enter universities in the Kyrgyz Republic, it is necessary to have the results of the main test of the Nationwide Testing and a test in the state language.