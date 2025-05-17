First stage of Nationwide Testing to be held in Bishkek on May 18

The first stage of the Nationwide Testing for students of the capital’s schools will be held in Bishkek on May 18. The press service of the City Hall reported.

At least 31 educational institutions have been prepared for testing in accordance with all requirements and rules. According to the municipality, 10,698 students are graduating from schools in the city this year.

On the days of Nationwide Testing, lessons will be held online in schools, where test centers are organized.

The first stage of the Nationwide Testing will be held on May 18, 19 and 20. For schoolchildren who, for good reasons, could not attend the first stage, the second stage is organized — on May 22, 23 and 24, and the third (late) — on June 20, 21 and 22.

At least 80,300 schoolchildren are graduating from the 11th grade this year in Kyrgyzstan. Almost 54,000 of them have registered for testing.

24.kg news agency wishes graduates success in passing the Nationwide Testing and exams.