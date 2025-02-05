Registration for Nationwide Testing starts in Kyrgyzstan

Online registration for the Nationwide Testing has begun in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods reported.

According to it, registration will last until April 4.

The fee for the main test and each of the subject tests is still 470 soms, and for the state language test is 200 soms.

The following citizens can participate in the Nationwide Testing:

Students of the 11th grade of a general education school or the final year of secondary vocational education institution;

Graduates of a general education school (secondary vocational education institution) who do not have higher education and are not currently enrolled in a higher education institution.

Persons with higher professional education have the right to participate in the testing, provided that they are enrolled in a higher education institution for a full-time course of study on a contract basis in areas and specialties, for which non-resident, part-time training, distance learning and externship is prohibited.

Citizens of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan who are applying for a grant from the Kyrgyz Republic based on an international agreement on cooperation in the field of education can also participate in the Nationwide Testing.

Citizens who have secondary education of other states can take the test to compete for contract places in higher education institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Video instructions on how to fill out the online registration form are available on the Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods’ website.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all universities in the republic, regardless of their form of ownership. However, there is a list of specialties and areas where test results were not previously required.