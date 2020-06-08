13:23
Education Ministry voices date of late Nationwide Testing

Late Nationwide Testing will be held on July 11 and July 12 in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nurlan Omurov told at a briefing.

«We organized the late testing for applicants who were outside the country or will return under some program. Registration for it will be held on July 10,» he said.

Recall, the Nationwide Resting is scheduled for June 21-22 (stage I) and June 24-25 (stage II). Additional registration for it will take place on June 20 and June 23 from 13.00 to 17.00 at testing centers.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions of the country regardless of ownership and to all departments (full-time — grant and contract, distance) since 2012. Some 58,730 school students graduate from 11th grade in 2020.
