Many cases of infecting with COVID-19 registered at family celebrations

Cases of infecting with COVID-19 during family or traditional events have become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced during a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«There are cases when citizens turn to doctors after participating in various family, traditional events. Despite the ban on holding the events, recommendations, citizens ignore and continue to gather in large numbers, as a result, they become infected during feasts, funerals,» the Ministry of Health noted.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov stressed that local authorities need to carry out appropriate work and control this issue.

During the meeting, criticism was voiced for the lack of epidemiological investigations in the capital.

«The epidemiological situation in Bishkek causes concerns, statistics is not decreasing. Sanitary rules are poorly observed. All this may lead to consideration of the issue on introduction of additional safety measures or their tightening. All cases when citizens turn for help by themselves to a greater extent indicate insufficient work of the epidemiological groups and omissions in their work,» Kubatbek Boronov said.