Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek

A rally against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is held in Bishkek near the Pervomaisky District Court.

About 20 people came to the protest. They demand to punish the former head of state for criminal acts committed by him during his term in office.

The slogans «Atambayev is the killer», «We are not a collective farm, we are the people», as well as «Killer Atambayev must be in jail,» are written on the posters of the women.

Hearing of the case on the events in Koi-Tash village will continue today in the Pervomaisky District Court.

The former president is a defendant in several criminal cases. Hearings of two of them — unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 — are ongoing.