11:51
USD 74.23
EUR 84.12
RUB 1.08
English

Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek

A rally against the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is held in Bishkek near the Pervomaisky District Court.

About 20 people came to the protest. They demand to punish the former head of state for criminal acts committed by him during his term in office.

The slogans «Atambayev is the killer», «We are not a collective farm, we are the people», as well as «Killer Atambayev must be in jail,» are written on the posters of the women.

Hearing of the case on the events in Koi-Tash village will continue today in the Pervomaisky District Court.

The former president is a defendant in several criminal cases. Hearings of two of them — unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 — are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/155154/
views: 131
Print
Related
Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishkek
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at Pervomaisky District Court
Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek
Almazbek Atambayev not need medical examination
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev not to be tested for coronavirus
Almazbek Atambayev felt sick during meeting with wife and children
NGO representatives hold rally at the White House in Bishkek
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev asks for meeting with wife and sons
Court hearing of case on Koi-Tash events postponed to May 11
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
8 June, Monday
10:58
Another woman dies of coronavirus in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan Another woman dies of coronavirus in Naryn region of Ky...
10:47
Five more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:38
At least 25 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for day, 2,032 in total
10:33
20 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:29
At least 460 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow