Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus

The Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital is already accepting patients with moderate form of coronavirus. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the hospital is designed for 72 beds, 12 of them — in intensive care units. In total, 35 medical workers are working there, including cardiologists, pulmonologists, and resuscitators. The new hospital is equipped with everything necessary.

In May 2019, the Kyrgyz Republic ratified an agreement between the governments of the two countries on the opening, joint management and transfer of the Bishkek State Hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship. The construction of a modern clinic at the expense of a grant from Turkey began in June 2016. The hospital is designed for 72 beds (including 21 places in the intensive care unit).

In late March, Turkey temporarily handed over the hospital to the Ministry of Health for use in combating the coronavirus epidemic.
