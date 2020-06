At least 20 more people have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 14 patients were discharged from hospitals in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh region, and 3 — in Naryn region.

In total, coronavirus was confirmed in 1,974 people as of June 6. At least 1,360 of them have recovered.