12:48
USD 74.23
EUR 84.12
RUB 1.08
English

Internal Affairs Ministry to deal with expulsion of foreigners from Kyrgyzstan

During consideration of a bill, a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev was indignant at some amendments to the law on External Migration proposed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is planned to include a clause into the law that will allow the Ministry of Internal Affairs to make a decision on the expulsion of foreign citizens and stateless persons. The amendments say that the internal affairs body or the authorized body in the field of national security draws up materials for deportation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs claims in the background statement that changes are needed to counteract illegal migration in order to prevent worsening of the migration situation in the country, since there is no mechanism to hold foreign citizens accountable for violation of the rules of stay.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposes a norm according to which law enforcement agencies can expel a foreigner from the country without an order. The ministry should not take over the work of the court and independently make such decisions.

Dastan Bekeshev

The deputy believes that the employees of the 10th Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs could extort money from foreigners themselves, and the latter would not be able turn to the police with a statement because of fear.
link: https://24.kg/english/155082/
views: 198
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan extends green corridor for foreigners
Arrival of foreign specialists in Kyrgyzstan expected in June
Government approves algorithm of entry of foreign specialists into Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners to be able to leave Kyrgyzstan without exit visas until May 1
Accused of murder of Cambridge School director sentenced
Foreigners pay 94.2 million soms for work permits in Kyrgyzstan
8,700 foreign specialists obtain work permits in Kyrgyzstan
Man who beat Nigerian to be placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months
Foreigner beaten near TsUM in Bishkek dies
Police arrest suspect of beating foreigner near TsUM in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total 28 more people get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 1,845 in total
6 June, Saturday
12:16
Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzstan Women affected by COVID-19 to get assistance in Kyrgyzs...
11:46
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
11:30
Smuggling of large batch of tobacco products from Talas to Kazakhstan prevented
11:22
Entrepreneurs fined almost 2 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Coronavirus confirmed in 11 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan