Post-crisis government plan of Kyrgyzstan to be presented by end of June

Working group will present a post-crisis government plan by the end of June. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at parliament hearings.

According to him, a working group has been created. «We received a number of offers from the business. This can be called a third plan; we are also waiting for proposals from deputies. By the end of the month, the program for the third stage will be submitted for consideration,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

The business criticized both the first and second anti-crisis plans of the Cabinet of Ministers. After all, entrepreneurs received only deferrals of taxes and payments to the Social Fund, as well as a promise to grant them soft loans.