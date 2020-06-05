15:52
USD 73.92
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.07
English

Post-crisis government plan of Kyrgyzstan to be presented by end of June

Working group will present a post-crisis government plan by the end of June. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at parliament hearings.

According to him, a working group has been created. «We received a number of offers from the business. This can be called a third plan; we are also waiting for proposals from deputies. By the end of the month, the program for the third stage will be submitted for consideration,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

The business criticized both the first and second anti-crisis plans of the Cabinet of Ministers. After all, entrepreneurs received only deferrals of taxes and payments to the Social Fund, as well as a promise to grant them soft loans.
link: https://24.kg/english/154996/
views: 152
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan proposes his own anti-crisis measures
Popular
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
5 June, Friday
15:30
Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan under fictitious contracts Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan un...
13:56
At least 16,000 women give birth twice a year in Kyrgyzstan
13:32
Tourist season in Issyk-Kul region to become more active after June 20
13:21
Post-crisis government plan of Kyrgyzstan to be presented by end of June
13:10
Sergei Ponomarev: It is necessary to simplify tax administration