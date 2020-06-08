10:20
Business support: Efim Shtanko against tax deferrals - help with loans

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is already preparing the third package of measures to support businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials have to submit it before the end of June.

«As for the support of farmers, they do not need tax deferrals, they could do with soft loans with reasonable interest rates,» a food supplier Efim Shtanko expressed his opinion in a conversation with 24.kg news agency.

According to him, first of all, it is necessary to work out the algorithm of import and export of products through customs posts.

«When local meat and dairy / egg products are replaced by foreign, having lower cost and low quality, domestic farmers suffer. Because the cost of the same milk in the Kyrgyz Republic is higher due to the fact that our fodder crops, fuel and lubricants are expensive. Basically, all organizations are quite small, we do not have giants, like in Kazakhstan and Russia, so the products are more expensive. A large number of products are imported from abroad, something smuggled, something — through illegal ways, but the prices are still high,» the entrepreneur said.

The state needs to revise the procedure of import of agricultural products into the country for protection of local producers, at least from the countries of the Customs Union.

Efim Shtanko

He stressed that the rest of the business could be supported by canceling tax obligations and payment of utility bills for 2-3 months.

«One should not absolutely exempt from tax liability. Then, as they say, the budget will collapse. This case should be approached reasonably. Our state is not so rich that we can allow any payments and other concessions for business. I think it is possible to oblige the landlords to not collect rent from tenants in any business during the quarantine months — warehouses, car service stations, offices, hangars. In parallel with this, in order not to put the landlords in a difficult situation, the authorities should not require payment of land tax from them. Then it will be fair,» the businessman said.

There are cases when entrepreneurs continued to pay money for the premises in shopping centers, although the facility did not work.

Efim Shtanko

He believes that the state may oblige landlords to recalculate and not to demand money for rent of premises for the next several months.
