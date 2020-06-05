15:51
COVID-19 confirmed in six more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan

Coronavirus was detected in six more doctors in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 2 cases of the infection in medical workers were registered in Bishkek, in Osh — 1, in Naryn region — 3.

Two medical workers have been discharged from hospitals for a day. A total of 378 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in medical workers in the country, 272 of them have recovered.

At least 1,936 people with coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of June 5.
