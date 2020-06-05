Two women die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

Two more people died from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, an 83-year-old woman who worked at Avtomash-Radiator factory died in Bishkek at the National Phthisiology Center. Her condition was complicated by the fact that coronavirus contributed to exacerbation of concomitant diseases: diabetes and hypertension. She was from among the contact persons.

A 34-year-old woman died at the Osh Regional Hospital. She also had concomitant diseases — myoblastoma, leukemia.

In total, 22 deaths form COVID-19 have been registered in the republic.