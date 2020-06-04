05:55
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan

An interdepartmental meeting was held at the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan to discuss resumption of flights. Press service of the ministry reported.

The State Secretary of the Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliev noted that the current task is to develop an algorithm of actions for international air transportation.

In particular, a proposal was made that all passengers arriving in Kyrgyzstan should have a certificate confirming absence of coronavirus received 3-5 days before departure. However, representatives of airlines noted that this entails additional costs for passengers. But after the arguments of a representative of the Ministry of Health about the logic of introducing such a requirement, they agreed to include it in the list of requirements allowing passengers to board the plane.

«Representative of the Ministry of Culture suggested to discuss the possibility of opening air checkpoints at Manas, Osh and Tamchi airports from June 15, as well as the issue of testing arriving passengers for COVID-19 and excluding subsequent observation on international traffic,» the ministry said.

As a result, a decision was made to develop an algorithm of actions for international air transportation, including flight frequencies and schedule. In addition, participants of the meeting recommended making proposals to the Republican Emergency Response Center on the full resumption of public transport from settlements to airports.
