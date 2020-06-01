10 children's organizations receive 100,000 soms each in Kyrgyzstan

On the occasion of the International Children’s Day, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov allocated funds from the reserve fund of the head of state to provide financial support to a number of non-profit organizations working with children and families in difficult situations. Presidential press service reported.
Ten children’s organizations providing educational, social and rehabilitation services to children in difficult situations will be granted 100,000 soms each:
- Center for Assistance to Children Suffered from Violence and Abuse.
- Center for Protection of Children Public Association.
- Children of Tien Shan Public Association.
- Blagodat Public Foundation.
- Ulybka Public Foundation.
- Ene Bala Meerimi Public Foundation.
- Public Association of Parents of Disabled Children Tenir-Koldo.
- Ai-Meeri Public Association.
- Special preschool (for children with disabilities) educational organization Ariet.
- Information, Consulting and Demonstration Center Stimul Public Foundation.