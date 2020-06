A rally against the former president of the country, Almazbek Atambayev, is held near the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.

Yrgalai Bekmuratova, Chairwoman of Meer Zhazy Public Foundation, stated that Almazbek Atambayev should be held criminally responsible for crimes committed during his term in office.

«In particular, he is guilty of the fact that the country has incurred debts and mired in corruption under him. His team is also corrupt. Atambayev must be held accountable for the death of a special forces serviceman who died during the Koi-Tash events,» she said.

Trial of the case on the events in Koi-Tash village is held in the Pervomaisky District Court today.