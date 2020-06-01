11:46
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains Hizb ut-Tahrir member wanted in another country

A member of religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, who was wanted by law enforcement agencies of one of the neighboring countries, was detained for extremist crimes in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The 49-year-old man is an active member of Hizb ut-Tahrir international media center. He was responsible for distribution of extremist materials in the Central Asian region.

«A laptop, Internet modems, several mobile phones and a SIM card were found during a search. Materials of pre-trial proceedings were registered under the Article «Exciting racial, ethnic, national, religious or inter-regional hostility (hatred)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained was placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center. The issue of his transfer to representatives of the competent bodies of partners for further prosecution is being resolved,» the State Committee for National Security said.
