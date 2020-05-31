15:56
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Plane to take off from Bishkek for Novosibirsk today

A plane will take off from Bishkek for Novosibirsk today. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan informed on its Facebook page.

According to it, the approved list of citizens for departure by S7 flight is posted on the diplomatic mission’s website. The Embassy asks passengers to arrive at the airport no later than at 15.10.

In addition, Osh — Novosibirsk flight of S7 airline and Bishkek — Moscow flight are scheduled for June 7.

Seats on board are provided only to citizens who have registered on the public services portal (public services portal hotline +74952497577) and are heading to the regions specified for each flight.

link: https://24.kg/english/154293/
views: 139
Print
Related
At least 58 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Korea and the Philippines
Border conflict: Russia ready to become intermediary between Bishkek, Dushanbe
Victory Parade in Moscow to be held on June 24
At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis return from India to homeland
Railway routes for return of migrants to homeland not provided
Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26
413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia
At least 146 schoolchildren, students from USA, Canada transported to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek - St. Petersburg - Moscow flight scheduled for May 26
448 citizens returning to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg
Popular
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total 74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total
31 May, Sunday
14:38
House on fire in Altyn-Ordo housing estate House on fire in Altyn-Ordo housing estate
14:30
Plane to take off from Bishkek for Novosibirsk today
13:54
Six more medical workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
13:48
At least 57 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
26 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,748 in total
30 May, Saturday
17:36
SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of documents