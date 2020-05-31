Plane to take off from Bishkek for Novosibirsk today

A plane will take off from Bishkek for Novosibirsk today. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan informed on its Facebook page.

According to it, the approved list of citizens for departure by S7 flight is posted on the diplomatic mission’s website. The Embassy asks passengers to arrive at the airport no later than at 15.10.

In addition, Osh — Novosibirsk flight of S7 airline and Bishkek — Moscow flight are scheduled for June 7.