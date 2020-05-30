18:38
USD 73.77
EUR 82.01
RUB 1.04
English

Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek registered in Leninsky district

As of today, there are 429 people infected with coronavirus in Bishkek. At least 112 of them are medical workers and 44 are police officers. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 273 people have been discharged from the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital since the beginning of quarantine.

«The largest number of the infected live in Leninsky district — 118, Oktyabrsky district — 91 people, Pervomaisky district — 65 and Sverdlovsky district — 58,» Aziz Surakmatov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/154254/
views: 134
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 6 million people globally
Coronavirus confirmed in 14 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Workshop employee infects 24 colleagues with COVID-19 in Bishkek
25 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 60 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,722 in total
Four more laboratories to begin testing for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned
Kubatbek Boronov: Denial of coronavirus existence is irresponsibility
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.8 million people globally
Close contacts worsen coronavirus situation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8 Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total 74 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,594 in total
30 May, Saturday
17:36
SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of documents SCNS: Human rights activist detained for forgery of d...
17:16
Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek registered in Leninsky district
17:03
Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek to be closed for disinfection
16:42
Kyrgyzstan receives humanitarian aid from South Korea
16:30
Body temperature of domestic flights passengers to be checked in Kyrgyzstan