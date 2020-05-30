Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek registered in Leninsky district

As of today, there are 429 people infected with coronavirus in Bishkek. At least 112 of them are medical workers and 44 are police officers. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 273 people have been discharged from the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital since the beginning of quarantine.

«The largest number of the infected live in Leninsky district — 118, Oktyabrsky district — 91 people, Pervomaisky district — 65 and Sverdlovsky district — 58,» Aziz Surakmatov said.