Employee of a workshop is infected with coronavirus in Bishkek. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the man had mild symptoms, but he continued to go to work.

«The man was in contact with 60 his colleagues and has infected 24 employees. While laboratory tests were conducted, one of them infected members of his family,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, 1,722 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.