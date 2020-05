Medical equipment from UNICEF and the Asian Development Bank has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center to combat COVID-19 reports.

Resuscitation equipment for mechanical ventilation has been delivered. «It was distributed among the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital and Chui Regional Combined Hospital in Bishkek, among the hospitals in Naryn, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul and Talas,» the center said.