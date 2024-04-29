16:31
ADB to finance construction of sewage treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will allocate $56 million for the construction of sewerage and treatment facilities in Cholpon-Ata. The State Agency of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the relevant protocol was signed.

It is noted that $31 million are grant funds, and $25 million — a loan. According to the ADB terms, the loan is granted for 32 years with an eight-year grace period.

A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14,200 cubic meters per day, 18 sewage pumping stations, 45.4 kilometers of gravity and pressure sewage mains and 108.8 kilometers of intra-block sewage networks (including in the villages of Bosteri, Baktuu-Dolonotu and Kara-Oi) will be built in Cholpon-Ata. All sanatoriums, boarding houses, resorts and guest houses located in these settlements will be able to connect to the central sewage system.

According to the agency, a local history museum in Cholpon-Ata, tourist information centers, bicycle lanes and pedestrian paths around the lake (promenade), special parking lots for cars, three public parks will be built, and infrastructure of the petroglyph site in the north of the city will also be improved.
