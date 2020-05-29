Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned

Tourist facilities and guest houses will resume work in Kyrgyzstan from June. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing today.

The government asks citizens to travel to tourist places by car.

«If, for example, 50 people travel in the same bus or minibus, then the risk of infection is very high. Therefore, we ask you to use cars and comply with all requirements,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

All consumer services facilities, audit and consulting companies, advertising agencies will begin to work from June 1.

According to the First Vice Prime Minister, it is still prohibited to hold cultural, sports, scientific and other public events. They also include feasts and other family celebrations.

«Shopping centers have started working, but children’s playgrounds are still closed. In addition, we do not permit work of educational courses. I know that many of the courses have switched to online learning. It’s dangerous to gather a lot of children indoors. There may be exceptions in case of compliance with sanitary standards and the distance between students,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Night clubs, karaoke and other entertainment venues, Internet clubs, cinemas, catering outlets (food courts) do not work in Kyrgyzstan.