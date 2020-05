Kindergartens will start working in Kyrgyzstan on June 5. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, local authorities will check all pre-school education institutions that would like to resume work by June 5.

«Many private kindergartens have requested permission to work. But they will operate strictly according to the rules, and each institution will be issued a permission only after a check,» he said.