Kubatbek Boronov: Denial of coronavirus existence is irresponsibility

«Denial of existence of coronavirus is irresponsibility,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, people continue to discuss the opinion that coronavirus infection does not exist, and it is not dangerous to humans.

«Coronavirus exists; this is a global pandemic. The virus continues spreading in our country, and ignoring the observance of sanitary rules, like wearing masks, distancing, frequent hand washing, reduction of social contacts, is a risk for every person,» the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

Household visits and questioning of residents about symptoms of the disease continue in Bishkek in connection with the frequent detection of cases of coronavirus infection. The Republican Emergency Response Center urges citizens to turn to medical institutions in case of symptoms of the disease and not self-medicate.

In total, 1,662 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 29. About 70 percent of the patients have recovered, 16 have died.