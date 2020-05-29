Eight car drivers fined for violation of order in Bishkek

Eight cars were placed on an impoundment lot in Bishkek because their drivers violated public order. The Patrol Police Department informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, residents of the capital began to equip their cars with a once-through exhaust system.

«The high noise level produced by such cars bothers citizens, which is a violation of public order. Law enforcement authorities conducted a raid and found eight such cars. They were placed on the impoundment lot and fined 5,500 soms each,» the department said.