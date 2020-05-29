At least 41,700 people register for Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan

At least 41,727 people have registered for the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods informed 24.kg news agency.

The registration ended on May 15. Additional registration for the testing will be on June 20 and June 23.

The Nationwide Testing will be held on June 21-25; graduates will get the results on July 13-19.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions of the country regardless of ownership and to all departments (full-time — grant and contract, distance) since 2012. Some 58,730 school students graduate from 11th grade in 2020.