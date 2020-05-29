10:39
USD 73.71
EUR 81.08
RUB 1.04
English

At least 41,700 people register for Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan

At least 41,727 people have registered for the Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan. The Center for Assessment in Education and Teaching Methods informed 24.kg news agency.

The registration ended on May 15. Additional registration for the testing will be on June 20 and June 23.

The Nationwide Testing will be held on June 21-25; graduates will get the results on July 13-19.

Recall, the Nationwide Testing has become mandatory for admission to all higher education institutions of the country regardless of ownership and to all departments (full-time — grant and contract, distance) since 2012. Some 58,730 school students graduate from 11th grade in 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/154101/
views: 99
Print
Related
Nationwide Testing to be held at 180 test centers in Kyrgyzstan
Registration for Nationwide Testing to resume on May 4
Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan indefinitely postpones Nationwide Testing
President notes success of regional schools at Nationwide Testing
At least 43,440 people passed Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan
27,000 graduates to participate in competition for admission to universities
Education Ministry approves date of additional Nationwide Testing
Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged
Registration for Nationwide Testing 2019 starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26 Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26
Bishkek has most expensive potatoes among capitals of EAEU countries Bishkek has most expensive potatoes among capitals of EAEU countries
29 May, Friday
10:00
Kalicha Umuralieva about criminal case and search in her office Kalicha Umuralieva about criminal case and search in he...
09:40
At least 41,700 people register for Nationwide Testing in Kyrgyzstan
09:30
About 49,363 vehicles disinfected at entrance to Kyrgyzstan
09:16
Plogging run to take place in Chunkurchak gorge
28 May, Thursday
19:24
Head of City Parks municipal enterprise detained for abuse of office
19:17
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
18:56
President of Kyrgyzstan accepts invitation to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
18:46
Kyrgyzstan expects to receive $ 462 million from international donors
18:31
Construction of schools funded by Saudi Development Fund to be completed in 2021