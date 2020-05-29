10:39
About 49,363 vehicles disinfected at entrance to Kyrgyzstan

Vehicles and luggage are disinfected at checkpoints at the entrance to Kyrgyzstan.

At least 49,363 vehicles and 77,500 pieces of luggage have been treated over the entire period of the pandemic.

«As of today, our specialists work at 32 checkpoints on the state border. At least 142 veterinary inspectors are involved, disinfection of vehicles and goods is carried out. Some 30 cases of non-compliance with sanitary standards during transportation of luggage were detected,» Kalysbek Zhumakanov, Chairman of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety said.

At least 74 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day. The number of infected in the country reached 1,594 people.
