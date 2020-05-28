19:25
Kyrgyzstan waits for COVID-19 antibodies tests

Kyrgyzstan expects 4,500 immunoenzymometric assay tests from the World Health Organization. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

«Our efforts are aimed at launching antibodies research in the country. This will allow to determine the number of individuals who can resist the coronavirus, who were possibly in contact. These are quite significant events. WHO has developed a program and work on delivery of immunoenzymometric assay tests is underway. Our specialists draw up a screening research program among the population, there are techniques how to carry out them,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that Kyrgyzstan is considering other options for the delivery of these tests. «We have two proposals that we are currently studying,» he added.

A total of 1,594 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of May 28. At least 1,066 patients have been discharged after recovery, 16 people have died.
