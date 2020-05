At least 158 children have recovered from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in 200 children over the entire period. They had asymptomatic form of the disease without complications.

At least 74 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kyrgyzstan over the past day. In total, 1,594 cases were registered in the republic as of May 28.