COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people placed under observation

Coronavirus was confirmed in one of the employees of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan last week. The Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov told today at a press conference.

According to him, in accordance with current protocols, she was immediately hospitalized. The woman’s condition is normal. She is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

«In accordance with the protocols, 40 people who were in contact with her were placed in quarantine. Tests were taken from all of them. There are no new cases of coronavirus infection in the National Bank. We carried out disinfection in the building and instructed our employees on safety rules,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov told.

At least 1,520 cases of coronavirus are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
