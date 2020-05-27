14:28
USD 74.08
EUR 81.18
RUB 1.04
English

Inflation reaches 7.5 percent as of May 15 in Kyrgyzstan

As of May 15, the annual inflation rate reached 7.5 percent after rising to 8.6 percent in April 2020. The Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov told today at a press conference.

According to him, according to forecasts of the National Bank, inflationary processes will slow down in the second half of this year. It is planned that the National Bank will work with inflation until the end of the year, as well as to monitor the situation on external food markets.

«Inflation outbursts in April and May were associated with a sharp increase in food prices. This is due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic. Seasonal increase in prices for fruits and vegetables contributed to it,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov stressed.

The head of the National Bank noted that the external and internal economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the situation on the world oil market, along with the increased demand of the population for essential goods in the context of the introduction of quarantine measures to combat coronavirus, led to acceleration of current inflation.

According to the National Bank, the expected weakening of domestic demand will have a restraining effect on the dynamics of inflation in the country in the medium term.

 «According to updated forecasts, in the current shock economic conditions, there will be a temporary acceleration of inflation during the first half of 2020 in the economy of Kyrgyzstan with its average value remaining in unambiguous limits by the end of the year,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/153938/
views: 105
Print
Related
COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people placed under observation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
National Bank to introduce innovations in banking and payment systems
National Bank to hold credit auctions to support real sector of economy
President instructs to support economic sectors affected by COVID-19
National Bank recommends citizens to file complaints by e-mail
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan forbids fees for cashing from pensioners’ cards
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan instructs to provide all ATMs with cash
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes in foreign exchange market
U.S. dollar growth: National Bank considers situation as relatively stable
Popular
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan
27 May, Wednesday
13:47
COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people placed under observation COVID-19 confirmed in National Bank employee, 40 people...
13:38
Inflation reaches 7.5 percent as of May 15 in Kyrgyzstan
13:21
Health Ministry voices main reason for spread of coronavirus in Naryn
13:12
Crime group member nicknamed Kazak convicted for raping girl in Osh
12:22
Social Development Ministry proposes to simplify requirements for hiring PWDs