Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan takes vacation

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev took short-term leave. Press service of the head of Government reported.

He did this in order to avoid accusations of exerting pressure on the investigation, as well as for conducting an impartial investigation.

Before leaving, the Prime Minister held a meeting where he urged the Government to always strive for working honestly and openly.

«However, there was criticism of the government and the prime minister within the walls of the Parliament in connection with the criminal case related to renewal and re-registration of radio frequency resources, and calls to prove my innocence. I would like to stress that I initially advocated for protecting the economic interests of the state and sale of frequencies only at open auctions, for withdrawal of licenses from holders who do not meet the requirements of the law. I said this at a meeting of the Parliament. Once again I state that I have nothing to do with the case under investigation, and I consider politicization of this issue unacceptable. Law enforcement agencies must ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation, and the perpetrators must be held accountable,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

Coordination of the work of Government was entrusted to the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.
