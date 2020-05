New deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurgazy Aidarov took the oath today at a meeting.

He came to the Parliament instead of Iskhak Masaliev, who announced his early resignation on May 21.

Nurgazy Aidarov is the brother of a member of Kyrgyzstan faction Salaydin Aidarov. He was a deputy of the fifth convocation of the Parliament from Ata-Zhurt party, and he was a member of faction of Kurmanbek Bakiyev’s party Ak-Zhol in the fourth convocation.