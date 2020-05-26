COVID confirmed in patient of Maxillofacial Surgery Department after discharge

Coronavirus was confirmed in a patient of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery of the National Hospital of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the man passed a PCR test after discharge. «When a positive result bas received, he was hospitalized to the Republican Clinical Hospital. Tests were taken from patients and the medical staff of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery who contacted him. The results are not yet ready. The building was disinfected. The department is operating as usual,» the Ministry of Health said.

In total, 1,468 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,015 patients have recovered, 16 — died.